TELUS EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue

Nov. 05, 2021 7:13 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by C$0.01; GAAP EPS of C$0.25.
  • Revenue of C$4.25B (+6.8% Y/Y) misses by C$40M.
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7.1 per cent to C$1.6B.

  • Industry-leading total mobile and fixed customer growth of 320,000, up 43,000 over last year, marking TELUS’ highest quarter ever.

  • Strong, high-quality mobile phone net additions of 135,000, a 24,000 increase over the prior year driven by industry-leading mobile phone churn; record connected device net additions of 110,000, up 23,000 year-over-year.

  • Robust wireline customer net additions of 75,000, powered by world-leading customer loyalty in combination with TELUS’ PureFibre network, including sustained momentum on accretive copper-to-fibre migrations as TELUS continues to successfully execute on its accelerated broadband expansion plan.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.