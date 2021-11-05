TELUS EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue
Nov. 05, 2021 7:13 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TELUS (NYSE:TU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by C$0.01; GAAP EPS of C$0.25.
- Revenue of C$4.25B (+6.8% Y/Y) misses by C$40M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 7.1 per cent to C$1.6B.
Industry-leading total mobile and fixed customer growth of 320,000, up 43,000 over last year, marking TELUS’ highest quarter ever.
Strong, high-quality mobile phone net additions of 135,000, a 24,000 increase over the prior year driven by industry-leading mobile phone churn; record connected device net additions of 110,000, up 23,000 year-over-year.
Robust wireline customer net additions of 75,000, powered by world-leading customer loyalty in combination with TELUS’ PureFibre network, including sustained momentum on accretive copper-to-fibre migrations as TELUS continues to successfully execute on its accelerated broadband expansion plan.