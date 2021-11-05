Peloton Interactive stock is down 33% as analysts lower expectations
Nov. 05, 2021 7:12 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor63 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is down 33.24% in premarket trading to $57.45, after a wave of downgrades follows the company's disappointing guidance update. During the earnings conference call, PTON execs pointed to a slower-than-expected start to the second quarter amid challenged visibility.
- Truist Securities downgrades Peloton (PTON) to a Hold rating from Buy. The firm chops its price target to $68 from $130.
- KeyBanc clips its price target to $110 from $155. Analyst Edward Yruma thinks near-term conditions are likely to remain highly volatile with demand for Tread and Bike+ below expectations.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowers Peloton (PTON) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform. The firm lowers its price target to $70 from $135.
- Bank of America is standing pat with its Buy rating on PTON with the selloff called overdone. "We expect some added supply chain disruption in 1H’22 to adjust to lower demand levels. While there still is estimate uncertainty, we do not see miss as evidence of share losses, and think reopening impact is unlikely to repeat in FY23," updates analyst Justin Post. BofA sets a new price objective of $112.
