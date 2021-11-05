Calithera shares slump 33% after pulling plug on mid-stage telaglenastat lung cancer trial

  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) announces its decision to terminate the company's phase 2 KEAPSAKE trial based on a lack of clinical benefit observed in patients treated with telaglenastat in an interim analysis.
  • Shares drop more than 33% premarket.
  • The phase 2 study was designed to evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of telaglenastat plus standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy as front-line therapy among certain patients with stage IV non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The company has no plans to continue the development of telaglenastat at this time, it said.
  • Calithera estimates the cost savings resulting from the discontinuation of this trial will be $10-15M.
