Calithera shares slump 33% after pulling plug on mid-stage telaglenastat lung cancer trial
Nov. 05, 2021 7:24 AM ETCalithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) announces its decision to terminate the company's phase 2 KEAPSAKE trial based on a lack of clinical benefit observed in patients treated with telaglenastat in an interim analysis.
- Shares drop more than 33% premarket.
- The phase 2 study was designed to evaluate the safety and anti-tumor activity of telaglenastat plus standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy as front-line therapy among certain patients with stage IV non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The company has no plans to continue the development of telaglenastat at this time, it said.
- Calithera estimates the cost savings resulting from the discontinuation of this trial will be $10-15M.