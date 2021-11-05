Dominion Energy EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue; issues Q4 and narrows full year guidance
Nov. 05, 2021 7:33 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Dominion Energy (NYSE:D): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.79 misses by $0.25.
- Revenue of $3.18B (-11.9% Y/Y) misses by $710M.
- Press Release
Fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.95 per share vs. consensus of $0.96.
The company has narrowed its full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance range to $3.80 to $3.90 per share vs. consensus of $3.88. Assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year, the company expects operating earnings per share for 2021 to be above the midpoint of this narrowed guidance range. The company also affirmed its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.