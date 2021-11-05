Global Partners EPS beats by $0.22, misses on revenue

Nov. 05, 2021 8:04 AM ETGlobal Partners LP (GLP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $3.32B (+61.2% Y/Y) misses by $540M.
  • “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned both financially and operationally as we prepare to close out 2021,” Slifka said. “While we remain mindful about the uncertainty of COVID-19, we are encouraged by the improved demand environment in our business. With global supply shortages and a sharp rise in prices creating challenges for natural gas heading into the winter months, our industry will have the opportunity to reinforce the benefits of liquid fuels as a reliable and cost-effective source of energy.”
