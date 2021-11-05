Apollo Global gets upgrade to Buy at Deutsche Bank on Athene potential

Book with title private equity and calculator.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank Brian Bedell upgrades Apollo Global Management to Buy from Hold on the basis that the private equity firm's pending acquisition of Athene (NYSE:ATH) differentiates the company from its peers.
  • Apollo (NYSE:APO) shares rise 1.8% in premarket trading.
  • Bedell estimates that the "new Apollo" can increase fee-related earnings at more than 20% CAGR for at least the next two year, about the equivalent of its peers. At the same time, it can grow its spread-related earnings base from Athene (ATH) at "roughly mid-teens pace over time," he said.
  • Sets $91 price target, implying a ~20% total return over the next year from current levels.
  • The SA Quant rating is Very Bullish on APO, while the average analyst rating is Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 5 Neutral).
  • See why SA contributor EG Capital says Apollo (APO) isn't given enough credit
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.