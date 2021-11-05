Apollo Global gets upgrade to Buy at Deutsche Bank on Athene potential
Nov. 05, 2021
- Deutsche Bank Brian Bedell upgrades Apollo Global Management to Buy from Hold on the basis that the private equity firm's pending acquisition of Athene (NYSE:ATH) differentiates the company from its peers.
- Apollo (NYSE:APO) shares rise 1.8% in premarket trading.
- Bedell estimates that the "new Apollo" can increase fee-related earnings at more than 20% CAGR for at least the next two year, about the equivalent of its peers. At the same time, it can grow its spread-related earnings base from Athene (ATH) at "roughly mid-teens pace over time," he said.
- Sets $91 price target, implying a ~20% total return over the next year from current levels.
- The SA Quant rating is Very Bullish on APO, while the average analyst rating is Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 5 Neutral).
