American Equity invests $1B in Monroe Capital's lending platform
Nov. 05, 2021 8:20 AM ETAmerican Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL), MRCCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- American Equity Investment (NYSE:AEL) commits $1B to Monroe Capital's (NASDAQ:MRCC) digital lending platform, which focuses on middle market software, technology and recurring revenue ("STARR") loans originated and underwritten by Monroe.
- Monroe Capital (MRCC) is a premier boutique asset manager specializing in private credit, with $11.2B in assets.
- The investment focus will be on software and technology enabled businesses that will offer mission critical, high return-on-investment software or technology solutions for customers.
- Under the terms of the agreement, American Equity (AEL) and Monroe (MRCC) will team up to scale the lending platform with third party investors, including other insurance companies, through structured products based on STARR.
- "STARR has emerged as a vibrant sub-sector of the U.S. economy, similar to where health care was about a decade ago," says American Equity CEO Anant Bhalla.
- In September, American Equity (AEL) gets a new Chief Financial Officer.