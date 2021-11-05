Citrix Systems falls after cut to underweight at Morgan Stanley

Nov. 05, 2021 8:34 AM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) dropped 2.2% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley cut its ratings to underweight from equalweight, writing that original 2022 free cash flow targets now look unattainable.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh cites "uncertainty" on how the mix of bookings will evolve going forward.
  • Citrix (CTXS) price target cut to $85 from $90. The PT values the company at 16x CY23 EPS ,which is inline with slower growing, at scale peers who have significant on-premise exposure such as Akamai and Check Point.
  • Yesterday, Citrix EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue.
  • Also see, Citrix Systems returns to sale exploration under activist investor pressure.
