Citrix Systems falls after cut to underweight at Morgan Stanley
Nov. 05, 2021 8:34 AM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) dropped 2.2% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley cut its ratings to underweight from equalweight, writing that original 2022 free cash flow targets now look unattainable.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh cites "uncertainty" on how the mix of bookings will evolve going forward.
- Citrix (CTXS) price target cut to $85 from $90. The PT values the company at 16x CY23 EPS ,which is inline with slower growing, at scale peers who have significant on-premise exposure such as Akamai and Check Point.
- Yesterday, Citrix EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue.
- Also see, Citrix Systems returns to sale exploration under activist investor pressure.