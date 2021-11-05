Dominion applies to build $9.8B offshore Virginia wind project
Nov. 05, 2021 8:24 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) +0.2% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings while revenues fell 12% to $3.18B from $3.61B in the year-ago quarter.
- The company issued downside guidance for Q4, seeing operating EPS of $0.85-$0.95, below $0.96 analyst consensus estimate.
- For the full year, Dominion forecasts operating EPS of $3.80-$3.90; if weather is normal, earnings likely would be above the midpoint of the guidance range.
- Dominion also says it submitted an application with the Virginia State Corporation Commission for approval to construct the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, which is planned to generate clean energy to power as many as 660K homes.
- Dominion says the project represents a $9.8B investment; the net average cost of the project to a typical residential customer is estimated at ~$4/month.
- As part of its filing, Dominion is requesting state approval to build 17 miles of new transmission lines and other onshore infrastructure.
- Dominion's share price is flat for the year but has lost 8% over the past year.