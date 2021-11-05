Penn National Gaming looks to recover as analysts call Barstool spotlight only a near-term distraction
Nov. 05, 2021 8:40 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is still reeling after reporting earnings yesterday and attracting attention when Business Insider posted a negative article about Barstool founder Dave Portnoy. The company says it takes the matter seriously, but notes that as a matter of policy it will not comment on the private lives of employees. While the allegations are very unlikely to be addressed in the earnings call coming up later this morning, analysts are still factoring in the development to their post-earnings updates on Penn.
- Credit Suisse thinks the selloff in Penn National Gaming (PENN) is overdone as it backs its Outperform rating. Analyst Benjamin Chaiken says the long-term story on Penn is still intact and thinks the Score business in Canada will surprise to the upside.
- Deutsche Bank also thinks the decline in PENN is overly harsh as it thinks the unwanted scrutiny on Barstool is only a near-term distraction.
- Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Penn National Gaming (PENN) as it factors in the Barstool wildcard. Analyst David Katz says the firm has indicated previously that the considerable value ascribed to Barstool is relatively greater than peers and therefore bears greater risk. "The quarter and peripheral news flow highlight key risks associated with the long term opportunities for Barstool in OSB and related media. We are incrementally more conservative in assigning credit to PENN for Barstool and longer term for SCR, pending demonstrated results," he notes.
- Wells Fargo keeps an Equal Weight rating on Penn, but did not address the Dave Portnoy flareup in its analysis of Barstool.
- Wells on Barstool: "PENN is focused on near-term profitability vs. aggressive marketing aimed at gaining short-term handle share. The company noted retention has been encouraging from early cohorts; Barstool also recently introduced Parlay+ (same game parlay) and shareable bet slips. In iGaming, live-dealer recently launched in NJ. Barstool Sportsbook now live in 10 states and iGaming is live in 3 (PA, NJ, MI)."
- Shares of Penn National Gaming (PENN) are up 3.90% premarket to recover just a bit from yesterday's 21% decline.
- See how Penn (PENN) stacks up to peers on a valuation basis following the share price decline.