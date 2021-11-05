Mullen Automotive starts trading on Nasdaq

Nov. 05, 2021 8:44 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mullen Automotive (MULN) has begun trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under new stock ticker symbol "MULN."
  • The Southern California-based automotive company is set to debut its FIVE EV Crossover on Nov. 17, 2021 at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. The FIVE is built on a EV Crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design.
  • Mullen is in the process of merging with Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE). The companies agreed to a stock-for-stock reverse merger deal, in which Mullen's stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company.
