Oncolytics rises premarket after Q3 2021 earnings beat, breast cancer data

Nov. 05, 2021 8:47 AM ETOncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) are up 8% in premarket trading after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and released new data on a key breast cancer candidate.
  • Phase 1 biomarker data for pelareorep, its candidate for early breast cancer, indicated that changes in peripheral blood T cell populations may be a predictive biomarker.
  • Also, adding Tecentriq (atezolizumab) improved pelareorep's ability to generate and expand new anti-viral and anti-tumor T cell clones.
  • The company added that HR+/HER2- are the breast cancer subtypes it will examine in a future registrational study.
  • Oncolytics' net loss narrowed ~28% in the quarter to ~C$4.9M (~$3.9M) (-C$0.09 basic and diluted share).
  • R&D expenses fell 15% to ~C$3.3M (~$2.6M).
  • Oncolytics recently began dosing in a phase 1/2 trial of pelareorep in combination with Tecentriq for various types of cancer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.