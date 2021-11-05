Oncolytics rises premarket after Q3 2021 earnings beat, breast cancer data
Nov. 05, 2021 8:47 AM ETOncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) are up 8% in premarket trading after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and released new data on a key breast cancer candidate.
- Phase 1 biomarker data for pelareorep, its candidate for early breast cancer, indicated that changes in peripheral blood T cell populations may be a predictive biomarker.
- Also, adding Tecentriq (atezolizumab) improved pelareorep's ability to generate and expand new anti-viral and anti-tumor T cell clones.
- The company added that HR+/HER2- are the breast cancer subtypes it will examine in a future registrational study.
- Oncolytics' net loss narrowed ~28% in the quarter to ~C$4.9M (~$3.9M) (-C$0.09 basic and diluted share).
- R&D expenses fell 15% to ~C$3.3M (~$2.6M).
- Oncolytics recently began dosing in a phase 1/2 trial of pelareorep in combination with Tecentriq for various types of cancer.