Applied Optoelectronics slumps after Q3 report; downside outlook
Nov. 05, 2021 8:46 AM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)By: SA News Team8 Comments
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reports mixed Q3 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.
- Q3 2021 revenues fell 30% year-over-year to $53.27M, slightly below the consensus of $53.7M. The adjusted loss per share of $0.20 was $0.08 above the estimates.
- Gross margin fell to 15.3% from 25.0% a year ago.
- Net loss widened on a GAAP basis to $15.8M from a loss of $9.6M a year ago; non-GAAP net loss widened to $5.3M from a year-ago loss of $1.4M.
- “We are encouraged by the continued strength we are seeing in our CATV business and the sequential uptick in datacom, as well as nine design wins across our business in the quarter. As expected, some component shortages impacted our business in the third quarter, and this is expected to continue to be a factor in the fourth quarter, but we believe the demand drivers remain favorable for us and anticipate easing of these supply constraints in the future.”
- For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $51M-$55M, below the expectations of $58.17M, gross margin of 18.5-20%, and EPS (non-GAAP) of -$0.20 to -$0.24 vs. -$0.20 estimates.
- Shares -15% in premarket action.
