Nov. 05, 2021

  • Cian (CIAN) has priced its IPO of 18,213,400 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $16 per ADS.
  • Each ADS represents one ordinary share of Cian. The offering comprises 4,042,400 ADSs offered by Cian and 14,171,000 ADSs being offered by certain selling shareholders of the company.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by the selling shareholders to purchase up to an additional 2,732,010 ADSs.
  • The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE and the Moscow Exchange on November 5, 2021 under the symbol "CIAN."
  • Offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021.
  • Founded in 2001, Cian operates an online platform for real estate services in Russia. The Larnaca, Cyprus-based company booked $69M in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021. It had ~2.1M listings available through its platform as of 1H21.
