Rigel Resource Acquisition prices $275M IPO

  • Rigel Resource Acquisition (RRAC.U) prices its initial public offering of 27.5M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • The units are expected to be listed on NYSE and will begin trading on November 5, 2021, under the ticker symbol "RRAC.U".
  • Offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021.
  • It is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
  • Company is indirectly sponsored by Orion Mine Finance Fund III, which is managed by Orion Resource Partners, which is a alternative investment management firm specializing in institutional metals and mining investment strategies primarily in the base and precious metals space.
