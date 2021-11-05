New Providence Acquisition Corp. II prices $225M IPO

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

  • New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU) has priced its upsized IPO of 22.50M units at $10.00 per unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $225M.
  • The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,375,000 units to cover over-allotments.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
  • The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "NPABU" from November 5, 2021. The Class A common shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols "NPAB" and "NPABW," respectively.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.