New Providence Acquisition Corp. II prices $225M IPO
Nov. 05, 2021 8:59 AM ETNew Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NPAB), NPABW, NPABUBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU) has priced its upsized IPO of 22.50M units at $10.00 per unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $225M.
- The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,375,000 units to cover over-allotments.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
- The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "NPABU" from November 5, 2021. The Class A common shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ under the symbols "NPAB" and "NPABW," respectively.
- Offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021.