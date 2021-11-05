Fluor pops higher after Q3 beat and guidance raise

Nov. 05, 2021

  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) +6.2% pre-market after beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising earnings guidance for the full year.
  • Fluor now sees FY 2021 adjusted EPS of $0.85-$1.00, up from its prior outlook of $0.60-$0.80 and ahead of $0.72 analyst consensus estimate; guidance excludes NuScale-related expenses.
  • Q3 net earnings from continuing operations more than doubled to $46.7M from $21.5M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 revenues fell 18% Y/Y to $3.1B, as growth in the company's energy solutions division was offset by weaker revenue in the urban solutions and mission solutions segments.
  • Q3 new awards totaled $3B, with an ending backlog of $21B.
  • "This quarter we made significant progress toward our strategic goals, including the reduction of outstanding debt by 30%, and have identified a path to over $150M in annual cost savings," CEO David Constable said.
  • Fluor shares have gained 27% YTD and 64% over the past year.
