KBR joint venture wins $20B contract from US Transportation Command
Nov. 05, 2021 9:04 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR (NYSE: KBR) led joint venture, has won a global household goods contract from the U.S. Transportation Command.
- As part of the contract, HomeSafe – a joint venture between KBR and Tier One Relocation – will serve as the exclusive household goods move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians and their families. It will modernize and infuse technology to improve the domestic and international relocation experience for all military personnel and their families.
- The contract ceiling value is $20B with a potential 9 year term, inclusive of all options periods.