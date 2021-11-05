Farmmi rises on deal to acquire minority ownership of Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly

Nov. 05, 2021 9:20 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chinese edible fungus company Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) has agreed to acquire ~16% of Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly from a major shareholder.
  • Farmmi, through its subsidiary Zhejiang Yitang Medical Service, will purchase the shares of Jiaoda Onlly from China Capital Investment (Group) and related companies for ~$79.8M. Yitang Medical will beome the second largest shareholder of Jiaoda Onlly following the purchase. The deal marks Farmmi's entrance into China's medical and health industry.
  • Jiaoda Onlly is a Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company that operates elderly care institutions and engages in the research and development production and sale of health food.
  • FAMI +2.31% pre-market
