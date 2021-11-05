Cancer diagnostics company Mainz Biomed prices IPO seeking $10M
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ), a German-based diagnostics company focused on molecular genetics, has priced its initial public offering of 2.0 million ordinary shares at $5.00 per share.
- The IPO targeted to raise $10M in gross proceeds was scheduled to start trading on NASDAQ on Nov. 04. The offering is anticipated to close on Nov. 08, subject to customary closing conditions. Boustead Securities acts as the sole underwriter for the issuance.
- Mainz Biomed (MYNZ), specializing in early cancer detection, was formed in 2021 to acquire PharmGenomics GmbH, a German manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests.
- Previously, the company priced the offering between $4 and $6 per share. For the first half of the year, it generated $417.3K in revenue, indicating ~150% YoY growth. With gross profit rising more than ten times to $176.4K, the net loss narrowed by ~23% YoY to $261.7K.
