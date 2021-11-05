Cheniere to sell LNG to Sinochem in 17-year contract
Nov. 05, 2021 9:19 AM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) says it entered into a binding agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to China's Sinochem starting in July 2022.
- Under the sale and purchase agreement, Sinochem will buy an initial volume of 900K metric tons/year, increasing to 1.8M mt/year, with a 17.5-year term.
- The purchase price for the LNG will be indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.
- The deal "further reinforces our commercial momentum, and once again confirms the strength of the global LNG market and the global call for investment in additional LNG capacity, including our Corpus Christi Stage 3 project," Cheniere CEO Jack Fusco says.
- Cheniere said yesterday that it is close to moving forward with a multibillion-dollar investment to build the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion.