Omeros' long term data of phase 2 trial of narsoplimab shows benefit in kidney disorder
Nov. 05, 2021 9:34 AM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Omeros (OMER -0.6%) said long term follow up data from a phase 2 trial of its medicine narsoplimab to treat patients with IgA nephropathy, a type of kidney disorder, showed improvement and stabilization in renal function.
- Previous data from the trial showed that narsoplimab led to median reduction in proteinuria, or excess of protein in the urine, of 64.4%. Now, long-term follow-up (out to 35 months) of these patients shows a markedly slowed rate of decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate ((eGFR)).
- A 64.4% reduction in proteinuria is predicted to delay progression to renal dialysis by 41.6 years compared to standard of care.
- The company said narsoplimab-treated patients showed response irrespective of stage of their advanced disease state.
- The drug was well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
- The data was presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology.