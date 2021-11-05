Omeros' long term data of phase 2 trial of narsoplimab shows benefit in kidney disorder

  • Omeros (OMER -0.6%) said long term follow up data from a phase 2 trial of its medicine narsoplimab to treat patients with IgA nephropathy, a type of kidney disorder, showed improvement and stabilization in renal function.
  • Previous data from the trial showed that narsoplimab led to median reduction in proteinuria, or excess of protein in the urine, of 64.4%. Now, long-term follow-up (out to 35 months) of these patients shows a markedly slowed rate of decline of estimated glomerular filtration rate ((eGFR)).
  • A 64.4% reduction in proteinuria is predicted to delay progression to renal dialysis by 41.6 years compared to standard of care.
  • The company said narsoplimab-treated patients showed response irrespective of stage of their advanced disease state.
  • The drug was well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events.
  • The data was presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology.
