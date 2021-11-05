Penn National defended at Prescience Point after sharp drop
Nov. 05, 2021 9:38 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) gained 7.3% after plunging 21% yesterday at least partly after fund Prescience Point defended the company after a negative article on BarStool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
- "The sharp selloff from @stoolpresidente article reflects a huge dislocation from actual biz fundaments," Prescience Point wrote in a tweet.
- Prescience Point writes the core casino business is worth $75/share, +30 "from here + free option of @barstoolsports."
