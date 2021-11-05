Penn National defended at Prescience Point after sharp drop

Man watches soccer game and bets in his living room

Hirurg/iStock via Getty Images

  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) gained 7.3% after plunging 21% yesterday at least partly after fund Prescience Point defended the company after a negative article on BarStool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
  • "The sharp selloff from @stoolpresidente article reflects a huge dislocation from actual biz fundaments," Prescience Point wrote in a tweet.
  • Prescience Point writes the core casino business is worth $75/share, +30 "from here + free option of @barstoolsports."
  • Earlier, Penn National Gaming looks to recover as analysts call Barstool spotlight only a near-term distraction.
