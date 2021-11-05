More info on Switch's slump after Q3 miss
Nov. 05, 2021 9:49 AM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Switch (SWCH -9.1%) shows Q3 revenue growth of 22.8%, organic revenue growth of 13.5%.
- Revenue of $158.1M (+22.7% Y/Y) misses consensus by $1.48M.
- As of September 30, 2021, company's total debt outstanding, including finance lease liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents was $1.5B, resulting in a net debt to Q3 2021 annualized Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.0x.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses consensus by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses consensus by $0.04.
- 2021 Guidance: Revenue range of $563.5M-566.5M, reflecting 10.4% organic growth at the midpoint; the implied Q4 revenue guidance represents ~17% organic growth at the midpoint; Adjusted EBITDA range of $296M-302M, reflecting a margin of 52.9% and 11.4% organic growth at the midpoint.
- Capital expenditures, excluding land purchases, in the range of $397M-423M.
- "During the third quarter, Switch continued to build on its strong relationships with some of the world's largest enterprises while accelerating capital investment to meet client demand. The strong demand for our differentiated, resilient, and sustainable data centers was once again evident this quarter with the signing of multi-megawatt transactions with new and existing enterprise customers, including a three-megawatt deal at The Rock Campus with a Fortune 5 global technology company in Austin, proving out our strong conviction in the growth opportunities that lie ahead in Texas and the early validation of our Data Foundry acquisition. We remain committed and focused on the completion of our current construction pipeline across all PRIME locations and the opening of future capacity to support our long-term growth initiatives." said Rob Roy, Founder and CEO.