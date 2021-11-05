Coherus Biosciences UDENYCA's reimbursement extended by CMS till 2022
Nov. 05, 2021 9:51 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will continue to provide increased Medicare reimbursement for UDENYCA in the 340B outpatient hospital setting through year-end 2022.
- The 28 drugs, include biologics and devices impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency, including UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta used to stimulate production of a type of white blood cells called neutrophils, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with febrile neutropenia.
- After transitional pass-through payment status expires for UDENYCA on March 31, 2022, CMS will provide a separate payment through the end of 2022.