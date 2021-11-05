UBS downgrades Novartis to neutral due to slow top-line growth
- UBS has downgraded Novartis (NVS -0.4%) to neutral from buy due to low top-line growth in the near term.
- The firm also cuts its price target from CHF90 to CHF80 (~5% upside).
- Analyst Laura Sutcliffe writes that there are not enough catalysts in the clinic that would warrant a re-rating.
- On the positive side, she says that developing platforms, such as CAR T, gene therapy, and radioligand treatments that are difficult to copy.
- Sutcliffe says that products developed from these platforms -- Kymriah, Zolgensma, and Lutathera -- can achieve blockbuster status.
- She adds that Sandoz continues to be an issue "with pricing headwinds and operating margins stubbornly in the low 20%s vs Innovative Medicines at c36% in '22."
