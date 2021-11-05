Cyclacel gets dosing underway in phase 1/2 oral fadraciclib study

Male Medical Researcher

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) announces the dosing of the first patient in the company’s multi-cohort Phase 1/2 study of oral fadraciclib in patients with leukemias or myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
  • The Phase 1/2 registration-directed trial, designated CYC065-102, uses a streamlined design and will first determine the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) for single-agent, oral fadraciclib.
  • Once RP2D has been established, the trial will immediately enter into proof-of-concept, cohort stage, using a Simon 2-stage design, where fadraciclib will be administered to patients in up to seven cohorts relevant to the drug’s mechanism of action.
