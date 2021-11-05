PACCAR selected for Department of Energy's SuperTruck 3 program
Nov. 05, 2021 9:57 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: SA News Team
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR +1.4%) launches its SuperTruck 3 program as part of a Department of Energy initiative to develop state of the art zero emissions medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
- The SuperTruck initiative was launched in 2009 by the DOE to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency. PACCAR received a $33M matching grant after being selected for the highly selective program. The truck maker will continue the development of its Class 8 Kenworth and Peterbilt battery electric and fuel cell vehicles and vehicle charging stations following the success of the SuperTruck 2 program.
- “Many of the technologies developed in the earlier SuperTruck programs were deployed in production vehicles, benefiting the environment and PACCAR’s customers,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.
- SA contributor H Tianshan says that the production of new trucks could lead to 27% upside for PCAR shares.