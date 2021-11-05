iShares debuts new minimum-volatility ESG ETF

words ESG on a wood block and Future environmental conservation and sustainable ESG modernization development by using the technology of renewable resources to reduce pollution and carbon emission.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is debuting the iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV), a new fund aims to track U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks that offer lower volatility, reduced carbon exposure and improved ESG characteristics.
  • ESMV aims to combine minimum-volatility screening with ESG.
  • Minimum volatility refers to a technique used to reduce stock market volatility exposure. ESG investing involves focusing on companies with good environmental, social and governance characteristics.
  • As such, the new ETF will skip any stock that derives more than 5% of its revenue from firearms/controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal or oil sands.
  • ESMV's performance aims to track the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Extended ESG Reduced Carbon Target Index.
  • The new ETF is coming to market with 175 holdings. Top positions include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) weighted at 1.9%, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 1.9% and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) at 1.8%.
  • Among sectors, ESMV's top areas of investment are information technology and healthcare, according to this chart from the ETF's fact sheet:

  • ESMV will trade on the Nasdaq, and comes forward with a 0.18% expense ratio.
  • The new ETF is essentially a variant of BlackRock's iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV), except that it screens equities for ESG-like factors. ESMV will also trade alongside its sister fund the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).
  • It will compete against other ESG funds like the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV), the difference being that ESMV focuses on minimum volatility whereas ESGV and EFIV don't.
  • More and more ETF companies are rolling out ESG funds these days. For example, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) recently launched the Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) as Schwab enters the growing ESG arena.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.