iShares debuts new minimum-volatility ESG ETF
Nov. 05, 2021
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is debuting the iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV), a new fund aims to track U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks that offer lower volatility, reduced carbon exposure and improved ESG characteristics.
- ESMV aims to combine minimum-volatility screening with ESG.
- Minimum volatility refers to a technique used to reduce stock market volatility exposure. ESG investing involves focusing on companies with good environmental, social and governance characteristics.
- As such, the new ETF will skip any stock that derives more than 5% of its revenue from firearms/controversial weapons, tobacco, thermal coal or oil sands.
- ESMV's performance aims to track the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Extended ESG Reduced Carbon Target Index.
- The new ETF is coming to market with 175 holdings. Top positions include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) weighted at 1.9%, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 1.9% and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) at 1.8%.
- Among sectors, ESMV's top areas of investment are information technology and healthcare, according to this chart from the ETF's fact sheet:
- ESMV will trade on the Nasdaq, and comes forward with a 0.18% expense ratio.
- The new ETF is essentially a variant of BlackRock's iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV), except that it screens equities for ESG-like factors. ESMV will also trade alongside its sister fund the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).
- It will compete against other ESG funds like the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV), the difference being that ESMV focuses on minimum volatility whereas ESGV and EFIV don't.
- More and more ETF companies are rolling out ESG funds these days. For example, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) recently launched the Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) as Schwab enters the growing ESG arena.