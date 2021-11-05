Regeneron, Eli Lilly join selloff as Pfizer hopes for a COVID-19 pill
Nov. 05, 2021 11:14 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), REGN, LLY, GILDPFE, BNTX, MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Established makers of COVID-19 antibody treatments Vir Biotechnology (VIR -14.7%), Regeneron (REGN -6.1%), and Eli Lilly (LLY -2.8%) have become the latest additions to a selloff driven by positive data from Pfizer (PFE +8.1%) for its experimental COVID-19 pill.
- Despite the selloff in manufacturers of intravenously administered therapies, Gilead (GILD +0.4%), the maker of antiviral, Remdesivir, appears to be an exception with its shares trading flat in morning hours. For Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), sales of Remdesivir, also known as Veklury, more than doubled in Q3 2021.
- In a Phase 2/3 trial involving non-hospitalized at-risk adults with COVID-19, its antiviral drug PAXLOVID was found to have cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said in a pre-market announcement.
- The optimism of a pill to battle the pandemic has pressured the vaccine developers, including BioNTech (BNTX -19.7%), the German partner of Pfizer (PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development.
- Notwithstanding the first regulatory nod granted for its COVID-19 pill, Merck (MRK -8.9%) shares have also extended the losses.