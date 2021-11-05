Treasury yields slump after jobs reports amid 'positioning shakedown'
- Investors rush to buy U.S. Treasurys even after a stronger-than-expected October jobs report confirms the Federal Reserve's view that the economy is strong enough for it to start tapering its purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.
- The 10-year Treasury yield drops 11 basis points to 1.47% after initially spiking to as high as 1.54%; remember that in the bond market as bond prices climb, yields fall. As a result, ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT -2.6%) falls, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT +1.2%) rises.
- So if the jobs report came in stronger than expected then why are investors rushing to the safety of U.S. Treasurys? Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, says the jobs number is basically in line with consensus, at 0.9 standard deviations, and shouldn't move markets.
- "So what's happening now is a hunt for the biggest position, which is a bet on higher long-term yields," Brooks said via tweet. "This is noise & a positioning shakedown, but still painful."
- Equity investors appear more confident, with financial stocks rising nicely.
- The jobs report "bodes well for the expansion which is set to continue in the coming months, driving earnings and economically sensitive sectors higher," said Matt Peron, director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors. "We are still relatively early in this cycle."
- The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 1.1%, SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) gains 1.7%, and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) climbs 1.7%.
- Looking at specific names, Morgan Stanley (MS +2.0%), less sensitive to interest rates because it doesn't rely on deposits, rises the most of the U.S.-based megabanks. But Wells Fargo (WFC +1.7%) also gains nicely, followed by Goldman Sachs (GS +1.2%), another name that's not as sensitive to rates.
- In regional banks, Axos Financial (AX +2.6%), M&T Bank (MTB +2.0%), and CIT Group (CIT +2.3%) make the strongest gains.
- Investors don't appear to be worried by the Fed's imminent paring back of MBS purchases. The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) drives up 1.7%. And it's up 3.8% since Tuesday's close, the session before the Fed announced the taper.
- Mortgage REITs making the biggest moves in Friday trading include: Invesco Mortgage (IVR +3.4%), Chimera Investment (CIM +2.6%), MFA Financial (MFA +3.3%), which reported Q3 results today, and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT +2.1%).
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT -4.0%), which reported weaker-than-expected Q3 revenue, drops.
- Also see, Chart Talk: U.S. labor force recovers in October, though at a slower pace