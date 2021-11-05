US Foods 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 11:33 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 vs. $0.15 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.61B (+30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.