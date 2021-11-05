TreeHouse Foods 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 11:34 AM ETTreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.