Prospect Capital FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 11:44 AM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market opens.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.31M (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PSEC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.