Alpha and Omega Semiconductor jumps after Q1 beats, guides Q2 revenue above estimates
Nov. 05, 2021 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) up 7% after yesterday's fiscal first-quarter results beat top and bottom-line estimates.
- Revenue grew 24.5% on the year to $187M vs. the consensus of $180M. Adjusted EPS topped estimates by $0.29.
- The non-GAAP gross margin was 35.3%, compared to 29.0% in the same quarter last year.
- Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $80.6M, compared to $44.2M in the prior quarter.
- The Company closed the quarter with $252.5M of cash and cash equivalents, including a $20.9M cash balance at the JV Company.
- AOSL sees fiscal Q2 revenue in the range of $185-191M, above the consensus of $175.5M, sees Non-GAAP gross margin of 35.5% (+/- 1%).
