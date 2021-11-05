Alpha and Omega Semiconductor jumps after Q1 beats, guides Q2 revenue above estimates

  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) up 7% after yesterday's fiscal first-quarter results beat top and bottom-line estimates.
  • Revenue grew 24.5% on the year to $187M vs. the consensus of $180M. Adjusted EPS topped estimates by $0.29.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin was 35.3%, compared to 29.0% in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $80.6M, compared to $44.2M in the prior quarter.
  • The Company closed the quarter with $252.5M of cash and cash equivalents, including a $20.9M cash balance at the JV Company.
  • AOSL sees fiscal Q2 revenue in the range of $185-191M, above the consensus of $175.5M, sees Non-GAAP gross margin of 35.5% (+/- 1%).
  • Previously (Nov. 4): Alpha and Omega Semiconductor EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue.
