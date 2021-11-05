WideOpenWest Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 11:58 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.14M (-12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WOW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.