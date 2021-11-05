Mattel CEO: Physical play is here to stay, will overcome supply chain problems for holidays

  • Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said Friday that kids will continue to enjoy toys and board games even in the face of digital competition.
  • "Physical play is here to stay," the head of toy maker Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) told Bloomberg TV.
  • Even so, MAT has made a big bet on expanding its offerings to include the digital space, a move Kreiz says the company will continue.
  • He noted that this effort includes 13 movies currently in production based on the company's properties.
  • "We want to expand beyond the toy aisle," Kreiz said, although he added that he expects the company's core toy business to continue to expand in the coming years as well.
  • Turning to the upcoming holiday season, the Mattel CEO said the firm has seen strong demand for its products and has been working through supply disruptions.
  • Kreiz acknowledged an impact from supply chain bottlenecks but reported that the company's scale and flexible logistics operation has allowed it to sidestep significant consequences.
  • "We are able to work through the disruption," he said, concluding that the company will "be ready for a happy holiday season."
  • Kreiz refused to give a timeline for when the supply chain will return to normal, calling the outlook on that front "hard to tell."
  • He noted that inflation and the supply chain problems have compressed margins, but the company is looking to offset that through a combination of price increases and cost-cutting efforts.
  • MAT edged up in Friday's intraday action, rising around 1% to $21.72 at about noon. Looking longer-term, shares have been in a trading range over the past three months, holding off a 52-week high of $23.31.
  • MAT showed strength early in the year but has fallen behind the broader averages in recent months. In the past six months, both MAT and rival toy maker Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) have underperformed the overall market.
  • HAS has dipped 3% in that time, while MAT has declined by just over 1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has climbed about 13% over the six-month period:

