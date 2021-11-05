Mattel CEO: Physical play is here to stay, will overcome supply chain problems for holidays
Nov. 05, 2021 12:17 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)HASBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said Friday that kids will continue to enjoy toys and board games even in the face of digital competition.
- "Physical play is here to stay," the head of toy maker Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) told Bloomberg TV.
- Even so, MAT has made a big bet on expanding its offerings to include the digital space, a move Kreiz says the company will continue.
- He noted that this effort includes 13 movies currently in production based on the company's properties.
- "We want to expand beyond the toy aisle," Kreiz said, although he added that he expects the company's core toy business to continue to expand in the coming years as well.
- Turning to the upcoming holiday season, the Mattel CEO said the firm has seen strong demand for its products and has been working through supply disruptions.
- Kreiz acknowledged an impact from supply chain bottlenecks but reported that the company's scale and flexible logistics operation has allowed it to sidestep significant consequences.
- "We are able to work through the disruption," he said, concluding that the company will "be ready for a happy holiday season."
- Kreiz refused to give a timeline for when the supply chain will return to normal, calling the outlook on that front "hard to tell."
- He noted that inflation and the supply chain problems have compressed margins, but the company is looking to offset that through a combination of price increases and cost-cutting efforts.
- MAT edged up in Friday's intraday action, rising around 1% to $21.72 at about noon. Looking longer-term, shares have been in a trading range over the past three months, holding off a 52-week high of $23.31.
- MAT showed strength early in the year but has fallen behind the broader averages in recent months. In the past six months, both MAT and rival toy maker Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) have underperformed the overall market.
- HAS has dipped 3% in that time, while MAT has declined by just over 1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has climbed about 13% over the six-month period: