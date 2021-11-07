Vector Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Vector (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $651.8M (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VGR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.