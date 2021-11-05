Will Trade Desk maintain EPS beat run in Q3?

Nov. 05, 2021 12:20 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)HUBS, ANSS, BILL, PAYCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-88.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.93M (+31.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Trade Desk's peers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS), Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) have already reported their quarterly results.
  • HubSpot Q3 results topped analysts' forecasts and also gave a slightly better-than-expected Q4 outlook; Meanwhile ANSYS, Bill.com and Paycom also beat analysts' estimates.
  • Trade Desk's stock declined -3.24% on Aug. 9, the day it reported its Q2 results.
  • Q2 earnings topped expectations and the company had issued upside guidance for Q3.
  • Revenues doubled the total from Q2 last year, hitting $280M, and net income nearly doubled, to $47.7M on a GAAP basis, and to $88.2M non-GAAP (from $44.8M).
  • In October, the company inked a global partnership with Xiaomi to access Xiaomi’s global audience through its mobile ad offerings directly via The Trade Desk platform.
