Black Knight Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $370.63M (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.