Tower Semiconductor Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETTower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+105.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.98M (+24.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.