What to expect from Zynga's Q3 earnings, after booking guidance cut in Q2?

Nov. 05, 2021 12:51 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+163.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $658.88M (+31.0% Y/Y).
  • After Q2 report, the company's shares plunged after cutting FY2021 bookings guidance by 3% to $2.8B, despite earnings beat.
  • For Q3, the company expects net booking of $660M vs. consensus of $667M.
  • Last week, the company was initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; price target set to $10, implies a 30% increase from last price.
  • On October 3, Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) closed the acquisition of StarLark, a developer of the fast-growing and second-largest mobile golf game in the world. The company announced this cash and stock deal of $525M in August.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Over the period of six months shares down ~31%.
  • In comparison to peers, ZNGA is rated very bullish by Wall St. Analysts.
  • Past six months price performance of ZNGA in comparison to broader market index and peers:
