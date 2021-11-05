What to expect from Zynga's Q3 earnings, after booking guidance cut in Q2?
Nov. 05, 2021 12:51 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+163.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $658.88M (+31.0% Y/Y).
- After Q2 report, the company's shares plunged after cutting FY2021 bookings guidance by 3% to $2.8B, despite earnings beat.
- For Q3, the company expects net booking of $660M vs. consensus of $667M.
- Last week, the company was initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; price target set to $10, implies a 30% increase from last price.
- On October 3, Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) closed the acquisition of StarLark, a developer of the fast-growing and second-largest mobile golf game in the world. The company announced this cash and stock deal of $525M in August.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Over the period of six months shares down ~31%.
- In comparison to peers, ZNGA is rated very bullish by Wall St. Analysts.
- Past six months price performance of ZNGA in comparison to broader market index and peers: