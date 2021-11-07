Arcturus Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)By: SA News Team
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.52 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.2M (+734.8% Y/Y).
- Arcturus shares rose more than 30% in reaction to ealizing a $30M payment from Vinbiocare, and projecting that its cash balance will be sufficient to support operations for more than two years, in August.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 3% year to date.