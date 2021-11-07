Arcturus Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.52 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.2M (+734.8% Y/Y).
  • Arcturus shares rose more than 30% in reaction to ealizing a $30M payment from Vinbiocare, and projecting that its cash balance will be sufficient to support operations for more than two years, in August.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 3% year to date.
