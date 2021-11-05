Activision's new 'Call of Duty' looks to tap holiday gamer dollars
Nov. 05, 2021 12:59 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.5%) starts its annual tap of the Call of Duty revenue stream with today's release of Call of Duty: Vanguard for the holiday season.
- The series encompasses more than two dozen entries in a franchise that launched in 2003 and has sold more than 400 million units since (occupying some rarefied franchise air along with Nintendo's Mario series and Tetris).
- The latest game returns the franchise to its World War II roots after diversions into modern campaigns (Modern Warfare sub-series) and even future tactics (in Black Ops and Advanced Warfare). It's developed by Sledgehammer Games, who last made Call of Duty: WWII for Activision in 2017.
- It also marks the deepest integration yet with free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone, which is launching Warzone Pacific content Dec. 2.
- Reviews so far are generally favorable, according to review aggregator Metacritic.
- Activision Blizzard stock is trying to inch its way forward after a sudden turn around its Tuesday earnings report. Shares had moved higher postmarket after the company topped profit expectations, but news on the conference call that it would delay Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV sent them spiraling down, and they fell more than 14% on Wednesday.