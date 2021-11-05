Italian prosecutors open new probe into Boeing 787 parts supplier - Reuters
Nov. 05, 2021 12:52 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Prosecutors in southern Italy have launched an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing (BA +4.4%) by Manufacturing Process Specification, a company at the center of recent holdups on the 787 Dreamliner, Reuters reports.
- The probe reportedly seeks to verify whether components supplied by MPS were flawed and could pose safety risks, which Boeing has denied.
- The investigation would be the second involving MPS, which already is under court administration and part of an ongoing probe into the bankruptcy of a predecessor company.
- Boeing said last month that some titanium parts provided by MPS through Italian firm Leonardo had been improperly manufactured over the past three years.