Italian prosecutors open new probe into Boeing 787 parts supplier

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

  • Prosecutors in southern Italy have launched an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing (BA +4.4%) by Manufacturing Process Specification, a company at the center of recent holdups on the 787 Dreamliner, Reuters reports.
  • The probe reportedly seeks to verify whether components supplied by MPS were flawed and could pose safety risks, which Boeing has denied.
  • The investigation would be the second involving MPS, which already is under court administration and part of an ongoing probe into the bankruptcy of a predecessor company.
  • Boeing said last month that some titanium parts provided by MPS through Italian firm Leonardo had been improperly manufactured over the past three years.
