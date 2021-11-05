Alzamend Neuro shares soar 26% on large shareholder buy

Nov. 05, 2021 1:14 PM ETALZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stock market boom, financial gains, safe investment concept. Green arrow soaring over financial figures. Digital 3D render.

hernan4429/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Alzamend Neuro (ALZN +28.2%) are up significantly today after one of the company's largest shareholders purchased an additional 100K shares.
  • Milton C. Ault III now directly owns a total of 250K shares.
  • Indirectly, Ault also own ~31.7M shares thorugh his roles in Ault Life Sciences, Ault Life Sciences Fund, and Digital Power Lending.
  • An August SEC filing indicated that Ault collectively owned 42.3% of outstanding shares at the time.
  • Alzamend is developing AL002 for Alzheimer’s disease.
