Alzamend Neuro shares soar 26% on large shareholder buy
Nov. 05, 2021 1:14 PM ETALZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Alzamend Neuro (ALZN +28.2%) are up significantly today after one of the company's largest shareholders purchased an additional 100K shares.
- Milton C. Ault III now directly owns a total of 250K shares.
- Indirectly, Ault also own ~31.7M shares thorugh his roles in Ault Life Sciences, Ault Life Sciences Fund, and Digital Power Lending.
- An August SEC filing indicated that Ault collectively owned 42.3% of outstanding shares at the time.
- Alzamend is developing AL002 for Alzheimer’s disease.