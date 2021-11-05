Coherus BioSciences Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)By: SA News Team
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (-161.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.69M (-20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CHRS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.