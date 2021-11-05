Coty 1Q 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 1:23 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to announce 1Q earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 vs. -$0.02 in 1Q21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COTY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The beauty firm reported adj. EPS of -$0.09 on revenues of $1.06B (+89.6% Y/Y) in FQ4. Entering 1Q22, Coty continues to see fragrance market momentum in U.S. and China, with some signs of recovery in EMEA and in broader color cosmetics. The management has guided for 1Q22 LFL sales growth in the high teens percentage.
- Over the past three months, Coty filed for or an initial public offering of its Brazilian unit to help it deleverage and expand it business; launched a secondary stock offering; and agreed to sell ~9% stake in Wella to KKR.
- Recently, Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, saying that the recent underperformance marks an opportunity for investors. "COTY's stock is nearly -20% off its recent highs following what we viewed as legitimately strong and promising FY4Q21 results," wrote analyst Steve Powers. He acknowledged that the beauty product retailer faces some headwinds, including market volatility and KKR divesting about 70% of its stake, but is generally positive on the company's outlook.