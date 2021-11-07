Tencent Music Entertainment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TME has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- The company's stock declined -12.33% on Aug. 17, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 16, post market.