Tencent Music Entertainment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+8.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TME has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -12.33% on Aug. 17, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 16, post market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.