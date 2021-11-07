New Relic FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $182.21M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +15.38% on Aug. 4, the day after it reported its FQ1 results on Aug. 3, post market.